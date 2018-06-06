The Internet – “Come Over” Video

Last week the Internet released “Come Over,” the second single off their upcoming album HIVE MIND. It’s a tender slow-jam with a smooth, sensual R&B feel, and the Syd-directed music video out today is just as emotionally open.

Here, the Internet are anything but coy as they traverse the modern world of puppy love and romantic confusion with their hearts on their sleeves. There’s a colorful excitement to the video. They all have butterflies in their stomach, and it unifies them. Each member gets a partner in the end, and Steve Lacy’s stinging guitar solo is awesome. Watch below.

HIVE MIND is out 7/20 via Columbia. Pre-order it here.