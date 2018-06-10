Watch Father John Misty, Beck, & The National’s Full Sets At Denmark’s NorthSide Festival

This weekend, just as the annual Northside festival was going down in Brooklyn, New York, the similarly named NorthSide festival was taking place thousands of miles away in Aarhus, Denmark. Björk, Future Islands, the War On Drugs, Thundercat, Queens Of The Stone Age, Tyler The Creator, Liam Gallagher, Rostam, the Internet, Earl Sweatshirt, Deerhunter, Rhye, Diplo, N.E.R.D., Warpaint, Susanne Sundfør, and more all performed, and the festival has shared full video of sets from Father John Misty, the National, and Beck. Watch those below.