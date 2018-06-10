Watch Kanye West On Family Feud

Kanye West and the Kardashians kicked off the fifth season of Celebrity Family Feud tonight. Kanye, his wife Kim Kardashian, and three of his cousins — but presumably not the one who stole his laptop — faced off against Kris Jenner, her mother Mary Jo “MJ” Shannon, Kendall Jenner, Khloé Kardashian, cousin CiCi Bussey, and family friend/purveyor of gold-encrusted chicken wings Jonathan Cheban. Even though the Kardashian-Jenner clan ended up clinching the victory, Kanye spent the entire episode grinning like a kid in a candy store, and Kanye and Kim won $25,000 for Los Angeles’ Childrens Hospital in the final Fast Money round. Watch some clips below.

