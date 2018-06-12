Eddie Vedder, who at this point is almost as famous for loving the Chicago Cubs as he is for fronting Pearl Jam, is taking his longstanding public relationship with the baseball team to the next level: His new 7″ single will be available only with the purchase of tickets to the Cubs’ 7/6 game against the Cincinnati Reds at Wrigley Field, Billboard reports.

Admittedly, the plan is not that crazy because the single features two Cubs anthems: Vedder’s own 2008 original “All The Way” on the A-side plus a 1984 performance of Steve Goodman’s classic “Go, Cubs, Go” on the B-side.

The single is being released on Jack White’s Third Man Records, which makes sense: Third Man released a Pearl Jam live album in 2016, and White has been known to enjoy a Cubs game now and then. Well, enjoy might not be the best word for it.