Sade’s “By Your Side” is still having a moment as evidenced by the fact that Bon Iver invited Moses Sumney onstage to sing a cover of the song at Bonnaroo. Sumney was one of several guests Justin Vernon performed with at the festival. He played two sets on 6/9 and used the later one to bring out other performers in honor of his new “publishing platform” PEOPLE. Sylvan Esso joined Vernon onstage to do “Flume” and other guests included Francis And The Lights, TU Dance, and Naeem Juwam.

Sumney performed at the festival in the early afternoon and broke out songs from his last year’s Aromanticism. Check out his collaborative rendition of “By Your Side” below.