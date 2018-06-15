2 Chainz – “Bigger Than You” (Feat. Drake & Quavo)

Apparently not content to be one of rap’s finest guest-verse specialists, 2 Chainz has been churning out the albums in recent years. In 2016, it was the full-length Lil Wayne collab ColleGrove sandwiched by EPs Felt Like Cappin and Hibachi For Lunch. In 2017, it was Pretty Girls Like Trap Music. Back in February he shared another EP called The Play Don’t Care Who Makes It, this time by surprise, and he’ll follow it sometime later this year with yet another full-length called Rap Or Go To The League.

Whether this latest LP will rectify the erstwhile Tity Boi’s festival poster woes remains to be seen, but at least he gets top billing on this new track with two of rap’s reigning figures. “Bigger Than You” features both Drake and his upcoming tour-mate Quavo of Migos, which amounts to some serious star power. Whether Tauheed Epps towers over them all remains to be seen — on the song, I mean; in life, dude towers over most people — but “Bigger Than You” just dropped, so you can hear for yourself below.