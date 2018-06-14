When I am old and wizened I will regale my grandchildren with stories of the fleeting moment in time when everyone thought of Drake as “that kid from Degrassi who is trying to be a rapper.” I will tell my grandchildren that Stereogum once actually interviewed Drake, a fact that seems mind-bogglingly impossible in the year 2018 because Drake is the biggest rapper in the world now. No beef is going to stunt that, at least not yet. Drake’s spent his career being kinda-sorta mocked for having played Jimmy Brooks on Degrassi: The Next Generation, but now it seems like he is not only embracing it, he’s leaning into it.

Drake released a fantastic video for his mediocre single “I’m Upset” today. It takes place at Degrassi High, and it stars 20 of Drake’s costars from Degrassi: The Next Generation. You’ve got Manny, Paige, Craig, Ellie, Marco, Spinner, Hazel, Ms. Kwan, Ashley, Emma, Mia, Liberty, Jane, Toby, Mr. Simpson aka Snake, Terri, Rick, Danny, and Connor. Everyone is dancing and partying and having a great time. Spinner throws up. Rick — the guy who shot Drake’s character Jimmy, paralyzing him from the waist down — gets chased out of school at one point by Drake’s crew. It’s a really fun video for anyone who grew up in the 2000s and has fond memories of finding out about sex stuff from Degrassi, and it looks like it was a lot of fun for the cast, who genuinely seem to be enjoying themselves and honestly they all look hot! Still!

There is, however, one conspicuous absence that some sticklers might notice: Sean, who dated Emma and was considered to be hot, is missing. TMZ Skyped with Daniel Clark, the actor who portrays Sean, to ask him how come he didn’t make it into the video. His answer? No one ever asked. “We were like family when we were filming together and that would’ve been great to be back on the set you know eight, 10 years later having a good time,” he says. “At the same time it was cool to see everyone together and they did a really good job with the video. So that was the silver lining. That the fans got what they want.”

Sean actually gets into a fight with Jimmy in Season One of Degrassi: The Next Generation. Maybe Drake isn’t over it yet? Watch Clark’s reaction and check out the “I’m Upset” video below.