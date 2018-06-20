Ryan Adams Teases Release Of Long-Lost Blackhole Album

Ryan Adams has always written music at a fast pace, though his recent discography doesn’t necessarily reflect that fact. The musician has taken to social media over the last few days to lament all of the material that he has sitting around unreleased.

“I have 4 records on a shelf,” he recently tweeted. “I have amazing fans. I want them to be able to hear my songs while I’m here. Released my way. To play them for you live,” Adams followed up. “Every artist is different. I make a lot of music. It’s time to be who I am. Songs are gifts. Music heals.”

He’s teased follow-ups to his 2017 album, Prisoner, aptly titled Prisoner 2 and Prisoner 3, and he’s especially teasing the release of his long-rumored album Blackhole, which he’s even shared the cover art for. “I get to listen to it. I hope you can soon too. And so much else,” he said in an Instagram post.

He’s called his possible onslaught of previously unreleased material his “Summer of 69 unreleased songs,” while also (probably) joking about a Bryan Adams collaboration: “It could happen. He’s a badass & I have a tape machine.”