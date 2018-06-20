Ryan Adams Teases Release Of Long-Lost Blackhole Album

Ryan Adams has always written music at a fast pace, though his recent discography doesn’t necessarily reflect that fact. The musician has taken to social media over the last few days to lament all of the material that he has sitting around unreleased.
“I have 4 records on a shelf,” he recently tweeted. “I have amazing fans. I want them to be able to hear my songs while I’m here. Released my way. To play them for you live,” Adams followed up. “Every artist is different. I make a lot of music. It’s time to be who I am. Songs are gifts. Music heals.”
He’s teased follow-ups to his 2017 album, Prisoner, aptly titled Prisoner 2 and Prisoner 3, and he’s especially teasing the release of his long-rumored album Blackhole, which he’s even shared the cover art for. “I get to listen to it. I hope you can soon too. And so much else,” he said in an Instagram post.
He’s called his possible onslaught of previously unreleased material his “Summer of 69 unreleased songs,” while also (probably) joking about a Bryan Adams collaboration: “It could happen. He’s a badass & I have a tape machine.”
There's a darkness in the world right now – and I say this knowing what horrible things are happening and how small and insignificant this is to familes being separated, kids being put in prison camps, the EPA allowing companies to dump raw toxins in our water, and unhinged madman creating chaos daily in our country. It's all horrifying. This is just about music. A small but important thing that helps heal and keeps some hope alive for us all. I have the best fans. I want them to be able to hear my songs while I'm here. Released my way. To play them for you live. There's no map. Bob Dylan and @gratefuldead taught me that. I'm trying to come to terms with that. There's something blocking my way. I just want to be who I am. Every artist is different. I make a lot of music. I am wildly in love with writing songs. Not every one should come out. But, there's too much held back. I am not and never will be some huge artist who has to create their career so they can play the next stadium. And if I were I would ONLY get there being who I really am. A song-crazy goofball. It's time to be who I am. Songs are gifts. Music heals. Let it live. Cold Roses was written & recorded in 2 weeks. FYI… Every minute of it in a studio right before it was tracked. I love you, cats. Here's what the cover of Black Hole is. I get to listen to it. I hope you can soon too. And so much else. XO