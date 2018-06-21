Trent Reznor On Kanye West: “The Guy’s Lost His Fucking Mind”

With Nine Inch Nails’ new Bad Witch right around the corner, Trent Reznor has been giving a lot of interviews. He’s talked about Trump and he raved about Childish Gambino and in his latest interview with The Guardian, he touches on Kanye West, who has been flash-releasing albums these past few weeks, including one of his own, Ye.

“How many Kanye West thinkpieces have The Guardian done in the last fucking month?” he asks the interviewer directly. “The guy’s lost his fucking mind: that’s the thinkpiece. His record sucked, and that’s it. He has made great shit; he’s not in a great place right now.”

During the same interview, he also talked up the greatness of Childish Gambino’s “This Is America” again, while also downplaying Migos (granted, at the interviewer’s behest): “There’s plenty of birthday cake, Migos being a great example — there’s nothing wrong with that. But isn’t there anything else? There are times I don’t mind being reminded of excellence.”

