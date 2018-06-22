Reader, I regret to inform you that Jimmy Fallon invited Dave Matthews onto his show and asked him to sing several popular trap songs. Matthews performed excerpts from Migos’ “Stir Fry,” Lil Pump’s “Gucci Gang,” and Cardi B’s “Bodak Yellow” accompanied by his acoustic guitar. He doesn’t sound half bad but Fallon is just plain rude for encouraging this.

Dave Matthews Band’s new album, Come Tomorrow, was released earlier this month and landed the #1 slot on the Billboard albums chart. To celebrate, we compiled a list of 22 Dave Matthews Songs That Don’t Suck.

In addition to reimagining popular trap songs as sad acoustic man music, Matthews brought his band out to perform some original material. DMB did “Samurai Cop (Oh Joy Begin)” and “She,” both of which are on the new album. Matthews also sat down with Fallon to chat a bit about the movie Samurai Cop (1991), which inspired the song of the same name.

Watch footage of the evening’s antics below.