BEAK> – “Allé Sauvage”

It may be a full decade since Portishead’s last album — the still-deeply-haunting Third — but Geoff Barrow is always popping up with new music elsewhere. Earlier this year, he unveiled the stunning, unnerving score for Annihilation, an alien piece of music that was crucial to the film’s arc. Of course, there’s also always Barrow’s other band, BEAK>, the krautrock-infused trio he plays in alongside Billy Fuller and Will Young. Today, that project is back with a new song called “Allé Sauvage.”

The new song is BEAK>’s first release since “Sex Music” last year, a single that later got a Win Butler remix. (That is, unless you count their cheerily-titled holiday track “Merry Xmas (Face The Future).”) “Allé Sauvage” is also supposedly from BEAK>’s forthcoming new album, but there’s no more information on that just yet.

As usual, “Allé Sauvage” finds BEAK> in a hypnotic mode, able to lock into an incessant, building groove and lure you along with them. Riding on one main synth riff for much of its seven minute runtime, the instrumental gradually crests and takes you into these more spaced-out, slightly discomfiting passages dominated by chilling waves from another synth. It also comes with a live video made with John Minton, who’s also worked with Portishead and Savages. Check it out below.

TOUR DATES:

08/16 – 08/19 – Brecon Beacons, UK @ Green Man Festival

08/31 – Margate, UK @ Margate Winter Gardens (w/ Oh Sees)

09/03 – London, UK @ The Forum (w/ Oh Sees)

10/04 – Sheffield, UK @ The Foundry

10/07 – Seattle, WA @ Columbia City Theater

10/08 – Portland, OR @ Star Theater

10/10 – San Francisco, CA @ The Independent

10/11 – Los Angeles, CA @ Echoplex

10/12 – 10/14 – Lake Perris, CA @ Desert Daze Festival

10/15 – Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall

10/17 – Toronto, CA @ Mod Club

10/19 – Brooklyn, NY @ Elsewhere

“Allé Sauvage” is out now via Invada Records/Temporary Residence.