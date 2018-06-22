Shakira is in the midst of her El Dorado World Tour with a new line of gold-themed merch. However, recently, the singer has been thrown into controversy for a necklace which resembles a sun symbol used by the Nazis.

The necklace, which has been removed from the site, was first recognized by German publication Bento, pointing out the resemblance between the pendant and the Black Sun, which was first used in a mosaic at the Wewelsburg Castle in Germany, a home base for the Schutzstaffel party with Adolf Hitler’s close associate, Heinrich Himmler, at the head.

Shakira herself has yet to comment on the $9.95 necklace, but in a tweet Live Nation apologized for the inadvertent similarity.

So Shakira most likely accidentally put a nazi symbol on her tour merch and didn’t know it lmao pic.twitter.com/HRjP41owbO — Bill Rickards (@Billfromwawa) June 19, 2018

The necklace Live Nation designed for Shakira’s “El Dorado World Tour” was based on Pre-Columbian imagery. However… 1/ — Live Nation (@LiveNation) June 21, 2018

some fans have expressed concern that the design bears an unintentional resemblance to Neo-Nazi imagery. We sincerely apologize for this inadvertent similarity and have permanently pulled the item from the tour collection. 2/ — Live Nation (@LiveNation) June 21, 2018

This article originally appeared on Billboard.