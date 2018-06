Shoegaze pioneers My Bloody Valentine kicked off their summer tour on Friday night in Birmingham with their first show in five years. They changed up the setlist a little last night at the Robert Smith-curated Meltdown Fest in London, following the same three ground-shaking openers — “I Only Said,” “When You Sleep,” and “New You” — with a new song. It sounds similarly earth-shattering, as if it’s been filtered through a wind tunnel and pummeled to a pulp. Listen below.

