Jay-Z is really trying to make his streaming service Tidal happen. He’s also hellbent on making his recent collaborative album with Beyoncé, Everything Is Love, a summer staple. The LP was originally exclusive to Tidal before coming to Spotify Premium and Apple Music. And as of today, it’s now available on Spotify’s free tier. According to Hits Daily Double, the album was projected to move 120,000 units in its first week, which is fairly low considering these are two of the biggest artists of our time. Beyoncé’s Lemonade is still only available on Tidal, but managed to rise to ubiquity. Maybe this album needs Spotify to get to that level. Listen to Everything Is Love below.

