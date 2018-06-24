Teyana Taylor released her latest album K.T.S.E. yesterday, closing the month-long onslaught of Kanye-produced, Wyoming-born albums. Kanye is known to mix in unexpected, often miraculous samples. On Taylor’s album, he sampled Sisqó’s “How Can I Love U 2nite,” the Delfonics’ “I Gave To You,” the Stylistics’ “Because I Love You Girl,” Billy Stewart’s “I Do Love You,” and Marvin Sapp’s “Never Would’ve Made It.” But there was one sample that listeners couldn’t quite make out at the 1:50 mark on “Hurry.” Many have guessed it to be moaning by Kim Kardashian feat. Ray J.

As one Reddit user points out, the moaning sounds like a slowed, amplified cut of the moaning you hear at the 4:40 mark on a clip of Kim and ex-boyfriend Ray J’s (obviously NSFW) sex tape. Fans have previously speculated about Kanye sampling Kim’s sex noises on “I’m In It” from his 2013 album Yeezus. He’s even mentioned the infamous tape on 2012’s “Clique” (“My girl a superstar all from a home movie”) and more recently on “Highlights” from 2016’s The Life Of Pablo (“I bet me and Ray J would be friends / If we ain’t love the same bitch”).

In the “Famous” music video, Kanye included a wax sculpture of Ray J among the cast of nude celebrity replicas. Given Kanye’s love of Kim, porn, and shock value, a sample of Kim’s sex tape almost makes too much sense. Stereogum brought this theory to a G.O.O.D. rep who swiftly shut it down: “no it’s not Kim.” And there you have it. Maybe next album.

Listen to “Hurry” below.