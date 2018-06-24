The 2018 BET Awards are happening tonight at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. Jamie Foxx is hosting and performers include Jay Rock, Big Sean, Miguel, Migos, Nicki Minaj, YG, Meek Mill, and H.E.R. Anita Baker is the night’s Lifetime Achievement Award winner and is being saluted with a performance by Ledisi, Marsha Ambrosius, and Yolanda Adams. DJ Khaled leads the night’s list of nominees with six, and early winners include Migos (Best Group) and SZA (Best New Artist). Watch performances from the show below.

Jamie Foxx gave a speech about XXXTentacion’s recent death. Janelle Monae also commented on his death and Meek Mill wore a sweatshirt with XXX’s face on it during his performance