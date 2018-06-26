Beavis & Butt-Head have come out of retirement to criticize Portugal. The Man. The band has been opening their shows on tour with the video for “Feel It Still,” their wildly successful pop hit, edited by Mike Judge, the creator of Beavis & Butt-Head.

In the clip, Beavis & Butt-Head watch the Portugal. The Man video and make fun of it. “This whole video’s a crime scene,” Butt-Head notes at one point. But then, Portugal. The Man’s sincerity gets the better of Butt-Head and he has an epiphany:

He’s not misunderstood; it is us who have misunderstood. This does suck, but this sucks so hard that it sucked a hole through the dimensional wall into awesomeness. When you compress this much crap under the force of this much pretension, you create a beautiful diamond. This is the greatest band that has ever walked the Earth, but they do not walk the Earth, they float above it, for they are as Gods. They are better than The Beatles, better than The Rolling Stones, better than Silverchair, almost as good as Pantera. They are our rightful lords and masters. Ladies and gentlemen, bow down to the greatest band in the world, Portugal. The Man.

Portugal. The Man tweeted their thanks to Judge for creating the video:

