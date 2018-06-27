Hatchie – “Bad Guy” Video

Hatchie’s debut EP Sugar & Spice was one of the sweetest surprises of the year, a collection of five sparkling dream-pop gems indebted to the ’90s without sounding like mere imitation. The Artist To Watch is heading out on her first-ever US tour later this summer, which will include dates with Alvvays and Snail Mail, and today, she’s shared a new music video for EP closer “Bad Guy.” Directed by her boyfriend and frequent creative collaborator Joe Agius, the clip leans into the nostalgia of her sound with grainy, sun-dappled footage of Hatchie riding her bike and gazing through a bus window. Watch below.

Tour Dates:

07/12 Melbourne, VIC @ Worker’s Club

07/13 Sydney, NSW @ OAF Gallery

07/14 Brisbane, SA @ Black Bear Lodge

08/05 Los Angeles, CA @ Beach Goth Festival

08/06 Raleigh, NC @ Hopscotch Festival

08/07 Washington, DC @ DC9

08/08 New York, NY @ Pitchfork’s OctFest

08/12 Toronto, ON @ Garrison

09/13 Montreal, QC @ Bar Le Ritz

09/16 Chicago, IL @ Subterranean

09/18 Seattle, WA @ Barboza

09/19 Portland, OR @ Doug Fir Lounge

09/21 San Francisco, CA @ Cafe du Nord

09/22 Los Angeles, CA @ Bootleg Theater

09/25 Boston, MA @ Paradise *

09/26 New York, NY @ Warsaw *

09/27 New York, NY @ Warsaw *

09/28 New York, NY @ Warsaw *

09/29 Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer *

10/02 Brooklyn, NY @ Baby’s All Right

10/31 Paris, FR @ Pitchfork Avant-Garde

11/01 London, UK @ Electrowerkz

* w/ Alvvays & Snail Mail

Sugar & Spice is out now on Double Double Whammy.