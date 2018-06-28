Pantera’s Vinnie Paul Will Be Buried In A Free KISS Casket Like His Brother Dimebag Darrell

After Dimebag Darrell was shot and killed during a 2004 performance in Columbus, Ohio, he was buried in a custom KISS-themed casket, the original prototype for the band’s official Kiss Kasket line. His brother and Pantera bandmate Vinnie Paul died in his sleep last week at the age of 54, and he too will be buried in a KISS casket.

Sources close to the musician tell TMZ that Gene Simmons and Paul Stanley offered the free custom KISS casket as a gift at the request of his family. He will also be laid to rest with some of his clothes, including his favorite hat, shoes, and flannel shirt.

“So sad to hear of the death of Vinnie Paul,” KISS frontman Paul Stanley tweeted over the weekend. “Loved when Pantera did shows with us and in later years Vinnie was always front and center at all KISS shows. RIP and condolences to his family.” Gene Simmons added, “Rest in peace, Vinnie. Our prayers and good wishes go to his family, friends and fans.”

Vinnie Paul’s burial service will be held on Saturday at the same Arlington, Texas cemetery where his mother and brother are buried. A free memorial concert is his honor will be held the next day at the Bomb Factory in Dallas.

