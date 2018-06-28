If you needed more proof of social media turning our lives into reality shows, Instagram announced that you will now be able to soundtrack your Instagram Stories. The app will be adding “music stickers,” which will allow users to choose songs to accompany their photos and videos.

“You can search for a specific song, browse by mood, genre or what’s popular and tap the play button to hear a preview,” Instagram said in the announcement blog post. “When you’ve selected your song, you can fast-forward and rewind through the track to choose the exact part that fits your story.”

Users can also queue up a song to play in the background as they record videos for their stories. This resolves a common user complaint regarding the inability to record an Instagram story while playing music from another app.

For those unfamiliar, Instagram stories are photo and video posts that disappear after 24 hours. You know, like Snapchat. The announcement mentions that “Instagram Stories is now used by 400 million every day,” over twice as many as Snapchat’s daily user number. With this new addition, it’s more than likely that Instagram will continue to outpace Snapchat and overshadow another popular social network called Muscial.ly. The latter app is primarily used to broadcast lip-syncing clips and mini music videos.

The change follows Instagram’s recent collaboration with Spotify, which lets users share songs from the Spotify app to their Instagram Stories. Relatedly, Facebook, which owns Instagram, began partnering with major record labels earlier this year. In other news: MySpace called, they want their concept back.