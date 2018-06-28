Washington’s annual Sasquatch! Music Festival has been around for 17 years. But today, festival founder and producer Adam Zacks announced that he will be stepping down from his position and the festival will not return for 2019. It is unclear whether the festival will resume in future years.

“Sasquatch! will forever remain a tapestry of the people who worked with us,” Zacks said in a statement. “The artists who inspired us, and the varied experiences of the fans who attended it…of friendships made, engagements, hilltop weddings, permanent tattoos, once in a lifetime collaborations, weather events both treacherous and magnificent, at least one very public conception, and, of course, hundreds of awe inspiring performances. My humblest gratitude to all of you.”

According to Zacks’ announcement, Sasquatch counts 1,026,095 tickets sold, 1,313 bands booked, and $723,436 donated to nonprofits over the years. What began as a single-day event in 2002 grew into a three-day festival in 2006, and then added another day from 2011 to 2013. The festival has booked legendary acts like Outkast, Björk, R.E.M., the Cure, and Beastie Boys, among others.