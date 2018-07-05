El Paso city councilman Beto O’Rourke is running for Ted Cruz’s Senate seat as a Texas democrat. Prior to his political come-up, O’Rourke played in punk bands like At The Drive-In. Yesterday, he put those skills to use when he performed at Willie Nelson’s annual Fourth Of July Picnic in Austin, along with Margo Price and members of the Head And The Heart and Asleep At The Wheel. The pro-cannabis Senate hopeful joined in for Nelson’s stoner classics “Roll Me Up and Smoke Me When I Die,” “It’s All Going to Pot,” and “Will the Circle Be Unbroken.” Watch below.