Chris Brown Arrested In Florida: Report

Chris Brown was arrested on a warrant for felony battery in West Palm Beach, Florida, following his own concert Thursday night, local NBC affiliate WPTV reports. Brown performed at the Coral Sky Amphitheatre and was taken into custody just after the show; TMZ reported officers were “waiting in the wings.”

The arrest warrant reportedly dates to April 2017, the same month a Tampa nightclub accused Brown of punching a photographer during a paid celebrity appearance. “By the time officers were contacted and arrived, Brown left the scene,” Tampa police said in a statement at the time. “The victim… wishes to prosecute for a minor laceration to his lip.”

The Florida arrest is only the latest run-in with the law for the embattled singer, who received five years of probation after pleading guilty to felony assault on ex-girlfriend Rihanna in 2009. He was again arrested for felony assault following an incident at a Washington, DC hotel in 2013; that charge was later reduced to misdemeanor, and Brown spent several months in jail after being kicked out of court-ordered rehab.

Brown is currently on tour behind last October’s 45-song album Heartbreak On A Full Moon, with dates scheduled through the coming month.

