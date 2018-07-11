Steve Hauschildt – “Alienself”

Last month, former Emeralds member Steve Hauschildt announced his new album, Dissolvi, the latest in a string of experimental electronic music that he’s been releasing under his own name since 2011, the latest of which was 2016’s Strands. The album’s first single, “Saccade,” featured Julianna Barwick.

Today, Hauschildt has shared another selection from Dissolvi. This time it’s a comforting ambient piece called “Alienself” that plops and pips through its 7-minute runtime. “Alienself is a song that began in my live set and so I had the luxury of developing it gradually over the last two years,” Hauschildt explained in a press release.

“The final version features guitar by Rafael Irisarri in the first half of the track which then transitions into synthesized voices in the latter half,” he continued. “The song title refers to a psychoanalytical term which has to do with the development of a false aspect of the self and how mental states are not only envisioned in others but how they’re externalized or projected.”

Dissolvi is out 8/3 via Ghostly International. Pre-order it here.