The 2018 Emmy nominations were announced today. Donald Glover’s Atlanta was nominated for 16 awards overall, including Outstanding Comedy Series. Glover himself was nominated in the Outstanding Lead Actor In A Comedy Series category. Two of the show’s episodes were nominated for the Outstanding Writing For A Comedy Series Award: “Alligator Man,” which was written by Glover, and “Barbershop,” written by Stefani Robinson. The actor who portrays Paper Boi, Brian Tyree Henry, was nominated for Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Comedy Series and Zazie Beetz, who plays Van on the show, was nominated for Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Comedy Series.

Glover took home acting and directing Emmys for Atlanta at last year’s award ceremony. This year, he’s also nominated as an Outstanding Guest Actor In A Comedy Series for his appearance on Saturday Night Live where he served as a host and musical guest, performing as Childish Gambino.

Speaking of SNL nods: Chance The Rapper was nominated in the Outstanding Original Music And Lyrics category for his performance on the late night show in November of 2017. The song he performed, “Come Back Barack,” was written by SNL musical director Eli Brueggemann. Chance was nominated in the same category last year for “Last Christmas,” a song he co-wrote for SNL’s “Jingle Barack” sketch.

Additionally, John Legend was nominated for Outstanding Lead Actor In A Limited Series Of Movie for his portrayal of Jesus Christ in Jesus Christ Superstar.

Check out the full list of nominations here.