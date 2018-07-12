Tony Molina – “Jasper’s Theme”

West Coast punk veteran Tony Molina is a master of the super-short, fuzzed-out retro guitar-pop song. He’s releasing his latest album Kill The Lights, the follow-up to 2016’s excellent Confront The Truth EP, at the end of this month. So far we’ve heard a couple promising tracks from it, “Nothing I Can Say” and “Wrong Town,” and today we hear a third.

“Jasper’s Theme” is a melancholy two-minute jangle, the sort of effortlessly pretty tune Molina has built his reputation on. He shared some details on the song with Clash:

I named this song after my buddy Jasper who made the album with me. He played drums and tambourine on this song and it was his idea to add the harmony to the chorus part. It was also the first song we demo’d together for this record. That is why its called “Jasper’s Theme.”

Listen below.

Kill The Lights is out 7/26 on Slumberland. Pre-order it here.