Snow Roller – “Kings Of Hartford”

True to their name, Snow Roller are on a roll. The Portland-based band is about to release their third album in as many years, a lineage which started with their 2016 debut, What’s The Score? and continued with last years’ XXL. Their next one is called Y2K and comes out at the end of September.

The group has added a new member in the past year in the form of bassist Sarah Hall, who also provides a second vocalist for the band to play off of. The album’s lead single, “Kings Of Hartford,” sees Hall dueting with Colin Kritz over pinched-nerve melodies. “Look forward to a bright future with you/ A future where I won’t be so hard on myself,” they sing together. “I forget who I am when I’m wrapped up in your charms/ I don’t think I can spend another day alone.” The song translates the fear of growing older and settling down into a rickety swirl.

Listen below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Pushed”

02 “Kings Of Hartford”

03 “Bus 23″

04 “Terminal Laundry”

05 “Window”

06 “Oak Tree”

07 “Mr. Longo”

08 “Bassett Hound”

09 “Bar Mitzvah”

10 “Wear And Tear”

11 “Path Of Least Resistance”

Y2K is out 9/28 via Near Mint/Slang Church. Pre-order it here or here.