Massive Attack Cancel Mad Cool Festival Because Franz Ferdinand Was Too Loud

Massive Attack were scheduled to perform at the second day of Mad Cool Festival in Madrid yesterday, but they ended up cancelling their set due to noise interference. “Massive Attack has just cancelled its Mad Cool Festival concert, scheduled to be held at The Loop, claiming that the sound of the stage where Franz Ferdinand was playing at the time would bother them during the performance of their show,” reads a statement from the festival organizers.

“The organizational team did everything possible to delay schedules of other bands and find a time slot where Massive Attack might be comfortable, but the unilateral decision of the band has been cancelling their show,” the statement continues. “From Mad Cool, we sincerely apologize to all attendees for the inconvenience and possible heartbreak this may have caused.”

Mad Cool Festival wraps up today. The final day is set to feature performances from Depeche Mode, Queens Of The Stone Age, Nine Inch Nails, Future Islands, Frankie Cosmos, and more.