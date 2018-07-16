UPDATE: On Twitter, Chance says a new album is not coming out this week, but he has been in the studio (or as he puts it, “in the stu”).

Sorry no album this week, def been in the stu tho. 😎 — Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) July 17, 2018

Chance The Rapper released his last album Coloring Book (which he insisted on calling a mixtape) in 2016. And according to his recent interview with the Chicago Tribune, the follow-up LP is due this week, coinciding with his performance at the Special Olympics’ 50th Anniversary concert at Northerly Island in Chicago on Saturday.

“I got that feeling when people do something that has a new feel to it,” he said of the album. “I’m excited for everybody to get that. It’s going to come out just in time for the Special Olympics.” Last month, Chance revealed that he’s working on projects with Kanye West and Childish Gambino. There’s no information on whether this week’s release involves Gambino, but we know it’s not the Kanye collaboration.

Chance visited Kanye in Wyoming just last month. “We’re up in the mountains around these wild animals — it’s very different out there — and we got some music done, and then [Kanye] asked me if he could do an album with me,” Chance told the Tribune. “I don’t know of a timeline on it yet, the trajectory of it, but he’s coming here to work on it some more. We’ve just started making it, but I don’t want to manipulate the situation and impose any time frame, because that can hinder you.