Brisbane, Australia’s the Goon Sax — made up of Louis Forster, Riley Jones, and James Harrison — are gearing up to release their sophomore LP We’re Not Talking in September. We’ve heard the jittering lead single “She Knows,” and today they share the album’s opening track “Make Time 4 Love” plus its accompanying music video.

Vocal duties are typically split between the trio, but Forster takes the lead on this one. A guitar and cowbell work double time below Forster’s melancholic musings about a failed relationship, punctuated by strings and horns. It evokes a variety of romanticism similar to the Magnetic Fields. Forster further explains:

It’s about realizing that love is at odds with the rest of your life and admitting defeat. Head hung. We were listening to a lot of ESG and Liquid Liquid around that time so the song ended up kind of dancy. All the melody to this song was just really funny to me. We laughed a lot, particularly when writing the part for the chorus but then the words were very earnest because there was a lot going on that I couldn’t really push aside to write about something else. ‘I’m gonna see my baby And it make me feel moody’ would probably have done the trick.

The Ryan Daniel Browne-directed video switches between surreal black-and-white and technicolor scenes, mainly of the three bandmates, but also featuring eerie close-ups and drawings. Forster says it was influenced by the German animated fairytale Die Abenteuer Des Prinzen Achmed by Lotte Reiniger and Carl Koch and the short Hungarian film A Nap és a Hold elrablása by Sándor Reisenbüchler. “The video takes place in three worlds: wicked, regular, and a third removed fantasy,” he says. Watch below.

We’re Not Talking is out 9/14 via Wichita Recordings. Pre-order it here.