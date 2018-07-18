Kero Kero Bonito Announce World Tour With Theme Song

Earlier this year, Kero Kero Bonito released their TOTEP EP and soon followed that with “Time Today” and an announcement that they have a new album called Time ‘n’ Place in the wings, the follow-up to 2016’s excellent Bonito Generation.
Time ‘n’ Place is apparently coming soon and today Kero Kero Bonito have announced that they’ll be embarking on a world tour later this year, hitting up America, the UK, and Europe throughout the fall. Oakland musician Tanukichan will be opening on most of the dates, and KKB will join Frankie Cosmos for a couple co-headline shows on the West Coast. North American tour tickets go on sale this Friday (7/20) at 10AM EST.
And because Kero Kero Bonito love to go above and beyond, they’ve also recorded a new song about their tour, and it’s catchier than it has any right to be considering its basically just a theme song. Listen to it and check out all the dates below.
TOUR DATES:
09/11 London, UK @ Village Underground
10/02 Brighton, UK @ Patterns
10/03 Bristol, UK @ Rough Trade
10/04 Manchester, UK @ YES
10/05 Glasgow, UK @ Broadcast
10/06 Dublin, IE @ Whelans
10/16 Boston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall +
10/17 Brooklyn, NY @ Elsewhere +
10/18 Philadelphia, PA @ PhilaMOCA +
10/20 College Park, MD @ MilkBoy ArtHouse +
10/23 Atlanta, GA @ 529 +
10/24 New Orleans, LA @ Hi Ho Lounge +
10/25 Houston, TX @ Satellite Bar +
10/26 Austin, TX @ Barracuda +
10/27 San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger +
10/28 Dallas, TX @ Deep Ellum Art Company +
10/30 Norman, OK @ The Opolis +
11/01 Tuscon, AZ @ 191 Toole +
11/02 Los Angeles, CA @ Regent Theater *
11/05 San Francisco, CA @ Fillmore *
11/08 Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom *
11/09 Vancouver, BC @ Biltmore Cabaret *
11/10 Seattle, WA @ Neptune Theatre *
11/14 Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall
11/15 Detroit, MI @ Deluxx Fluxx +
11/16 Toronto, ON @ The Garrison +
11/22 Paris, FR @ L’Olympic Cafe
11/23 Brussels, BE @ Beursschouwburg
11/24 Amsterdam, NL @ Sugarfactory
11/26 Hamburg, DE @ Uebel & Gefahrlich
11/27 Copenhagen, DK @ Ideal Bar
11/28 Berlin, DE @ The Monarch
11/29 Warsaw, PL @ Smolna
+ w/ Tanukichan
* w/ Frankie Cosmos
Time ‘n’ Place