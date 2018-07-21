Post Malone In Talks With Queer Eye Because His Fans Think He’s Ugly And Smells Bad

Post Malone might end up getting a makeover on the next season of Netflix’s Queer Eye. Post Malone’s fans have been leading the charge, reaching out to the Fab Five on Twitter to get the rapper on the show. “Lol why does everyone want Post Malone to be on the show. Did he request it?” Karamo Brown, the show’s resident culture expert, tweeted earlier this week. “no they just think I’m ugly and smell lol,” Post Malone tweeted in response. “love the show tho guys, keep crushing it.”

At first blush, the exchange just seemed like an amusing online interaction, but TMZ reports that Post Malone’s team is now actually in talks to make the appearance happen, giving the people what they want. “I love the show. It’s hilarious. It’s a great show,” Post Malone told TMZ when they caught up with him in West Hollywood to ask about Queer Eye. When asked what kind of style he wanted the Fab Five to give him, he said that he wanted to be “a nice, ’60s, Austin Powers gentleman.”

Queer Eye has already been renewed for a third season, which will be eight episodes long and based in Kansas City, Missouri. Production began this week, and the show will return to Netflix sometime next year.

Lol why does everyone want @PostMalone to be on the show. Did he request it? — Karamo Brown (@KaramoBrown) July 17, 2018

no they just think I'm ugly and smell lol. love the show tho guys, keep crushing it — Beerbongs & Bentleys (@PostMalone) July 17, 2018

Haha! Got it! Thanks Man. You Keep killing it too. I personally love you style and music. — Karamo Brown (@KaramoBrown) July 18, 2018