Former MTV star, VJ, and musician Jesse Camp is reportedly missing. According to Page Six, Camp’s sister reported he was missing on 7/19 to the Riverside Police Department in California. Concerned friends and family have been spreading the word on social media.

“Jesse was last seen in California but has not reached out to us yet. What he needs more than anything is kindness and love… Please keep him in your prayers. If you see him, pleas let him know that many, many people care… (He does not need to be the subject of tabloid journalism, making everything worse),” Camp’s sister writes on her Instagram story. “I can’t begin to thank everyone who reached out to express their concern and support after my brother Jesse went MIA. He truly has the most beautiful friends from all walks of life, and he is SO LOVED.”

Camp, 38, won MTV’s Wanna Be A VJ competition in 1998, launching his career with the network. He released his album Jesse & The 8th Street Kidz in 1999. Camp was previously homeless.

UPDATE: Riverside police have located Jesse Camp. His family has been alerted and no further information will be shared. “He was contacted by a local law enforcement agency a short time ago and not in need of any assistance,” Riverside police officer Ryan Railsback tweeted. “His family has been notified. No further information will be released.”