Paul Institute Shares Two New Tracks

Paul Institute — the label run by the reclusive brothers Jai and A.K. Paul — has shared two new tracks today via their online hub. The tracks are attributed to Fabiana Palladino and Ruthven, the same two artists who launched the service last year.

Palladino’s track is called “Shimmer” and was self-produced, with additional production and electric guitar, synthesizers, and programming by Jai Paul. Ruthven’s song is “Hypothalamus,” and was co-written by A.K. Paul and also features him on electric guitar.

The two songs will be released on their own limited-edition 7″ vinyl, and each B-side will feature instrumental versions of the tracks. For now, they’re available to listen to over on the Paul Institute website in exchange for a phone number.