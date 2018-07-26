Mr Twin Sister – “Echo Arms”

Last month, the Long Island dance-pop experimentalists Mr Twin Sister came back with “Jaipur,” their first new song in years. We still don’t know if it was a one-off or the beginning of a larger project, but today, they’ve shared another new single.

“Echo Arms” is disco-inflected jam of a pop song. “This breezy banger is Chill AF and bound to be right at home on your Sunday Funday playlist – just add rosé 😍,” the band write in a tongue-in-cheek “press release” on BandCamp. “It’s an easy shoe-in for song of the summer, and it’s got Daily Hot Track written all over it.”

The single accompanies the launch of the band’s MTS Radio, “the only 24/7 radio streaming platform curated and controlled by Mr Twin Sister,” which promises “fresh daily mixes, unreleased MTS obscurities, classic MTS and MTS-approved albums, and more!” Listen to “Echo Arms” below and tune it to MTS Radio, which will be playing “Echo Arms” all day, here.