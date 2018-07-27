Brockhampton – “Don’t Be Famous”

Brockhampton have been steadily releasing new songs from their upcoming new album, The Best Years Of Our Lives, most recently with “1997 Diana” just last night. All the while, they’ve been hosting their own Beats 1 radio show, Things We Lost In The Fire, where they play some of their favorite songs and occasionally drop an unreleased cut, like they did on their episode last night.

“Don’t Be Famous” is a blown-out banger, and the rumor mill says that this song was intended for Puppy, the album that they scrapped in the wake of the abuse allegations against former member Ameer Vann.

Check out a rip of it below.