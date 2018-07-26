LA alt-rap boy band Brockhampton blew up last year in the midst of releasing their Saturation album trilogy. The heightened attention brought with it some disturbing allegations against now-former bandmate Ameer Vann a few months ago. Now they’re gearing up to share a new album, without Vann, called The Best Years Of Our Lives. They performed its lead single “Tonya” on The Tonight Show and released two videos for the following tracks, “1999 WILDFIRE” and “1998 TRUMAN.”

Today, the band share a new song called “1997 Diana” with its accompanying video, directed — as per usual — by Brockhampton ringleader Kevin Abstract. In it, the boys stunt and dance around a locker room and gymnasium, their joint charisma feeling especially magnetic. The beat is insane and there are no weak links in the lineup. Clocking in at 2:50, “1997 Diana” is about half the length of their last two singles. The punchy brevity works for them and this song is easily their best of this year. Watch and listen below.

The Best Years Of Our Lives will likely be out soon on RCA.