Sky Ferreira – “Voices Carry” (‘Til Tuesday Cover)

Over the weekend, Sky Ferreira said that she no longer had access to her SoundCloud account because her label locked her out of it. SoundCloud responded quickly, because Ferreira’s account is now in her own control once again — a little (but not much) more complicated than hitting “Forgot your password?,” it seems. To celebrate, she’s shared a cover of ‘Til Tuesday’s “Voices Carry,” which she says is one of her favorite songs. Ferreira has been covering the track live at her shows as of late.

In a note accompanying the recorded version of her cover, she promises that she will be posting more stuff to her SoundCloud page and that she will have more information about her album soon. Here’s that note in full:

Hi! Thanks to my fans & soundcloud for helping me get my login back so quickly. I wanted to post something now that it’s back in my hands. Here’s a cover of ~Voices Carry~. I’ve played it live a few times this year. It’s always been one of my favorite songs but it’s kind of deeply personal to me,lyrically. I recorded this in one day when a engineer had a room at Sunset Sound available.He let me use the studio for free as a favor, some of my friends came in and played the bass/guitar/drums for me after calling them 45 minutes before asking if they could try playing random stuff for me to work with/write on. Nobody has produced it (except me… I guess but this version isn’t produced or mixed.It also doesn’t have the synths & guitars I added today. I am out of the country so my computer keeps crashing.)I didn’t want to wait until I was back to upload something. I have no idea what this sounds like in speakers either lol. This is what I call the infant demo because it’s basically the scratch demo since it hasn’t really been worked on & what not. It’s also the only thing I can post without getting in trouble by other people involved on other songs.I promise I will be posting a lot more stuff on here & will let you know more about my album. I always feel a lot more comfortable sharing music related things here instead of Instagram etc

thanks for the support I will give you one hint about one of my first two singles: There’s a fire on your street

x

Sky

Listen to her “Voices Carry” cover below.