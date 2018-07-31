The Florida hardcore band Gouge Away released their debut album ,Dies, two years ago, and they’ve been tearing up the DIY underground ever since. Last year, the released a very good 7″ single. And this year, they’re making the big leap. The band has signed with Deathwish, Inc., the label run by Converge frontman Jacob Bannon. (If there’s a label operating today that’s worthy of your loyalty, it’s that one.) And this fall, they’ll release the new album Burnt Sugar. Touché Amoré frontman Jeremy Bolm produced the new album, and Deafheaven collaborator Jack Shirley mixed and mastered it.

First single and opening track “Only Friend” is a pretty great summation of what this band does well. It’s an all-out assault, less than two minutes in length. And yet it finds space for nuance and dynamic shifting. The sound fuses the battering-ram fury of today’s hardcore underground with the skronky heaviness of ’90s noise-rock. It promises great things.

Three of the band members co-directed the “Only Friend” video, in which a dude runs through the band’s Fort Lauderdale hometown — seemingly pursued by some unseen force. Check it out below.

Burnt Sugar is out 9/28 on Deathwish, Inc.