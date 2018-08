TV On The Radio have announced a special concert to honor the 10th anniversary of their third album, Dear Science. The show will take place on 9/20 at the Knockdown Center in New York City, and the band will play the album in full.

“For various reasons this record means a LOT to us and we’re thrilled have a chance to play it in its entirety, in New York, nonetheless,” Tunde Adebimpe said in a statement. “I’d say it’s gonna be a special night.”

Tickets are available here.