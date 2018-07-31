Armed Robbers Invade French Montana’s Calabasas Home

Criminals seem to be targeting the homes of famous rappers more and more. Rich The Kid ended up in the hospital after masked men entered his girlfriend’s home demanding money and jewelry, leaving him injured and hundreds of thousands of dollars poorer after he attempted to fight them off. And now it looks like French Montana’s home has been invaded as well.

TMZ reports that two armed robbers entered the Moroccan-born rapper’s Calabasas house early Tuesday morning while Montana (born Karim Kharbouch) and others were home. Several hours later, around 9AM, the crime was reported. Cops are now on the scene but have not identified any suspects yet.

Montana lives in a gated community, but his home has reportedly had security problems before. TMZ reports that a stalker was able to break into the home back when Selena Gomez owned the place, just a few days after she moved in.