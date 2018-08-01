Dave Grohl Announces Play Documentary Featuring New 23-Minute Composition He Performs Live On 7 Instruments

Dave Grohl has announced a new documentary and performance project called Play. For it, Grohl wrote a 23-minute instrumental recording that he then proceeded to play on seven different instruments, each in a single take, meaning that if he messed up at any point he’d have to start over from the beginning.

The documentary consists of two parts, one a behind-the-scenes look at the genesis of the project and the logistical challenges of filming it and another that documents the performance itself. An online interactive experience will accompany the film, allowing them to zero in on a specific instrument that Grohl is playing.

“Watching my kids start to play music and learn to sing or play drums, it brings me back to the time when I was their age listening to albums, learning from listening…,” Grohl said in a statement. He continued:

And when I take my kids to the place where they take their lessons, I see these rooms full of children that are really pushing themselves to figure this out. And even now, as a 49-year-old man, I’m still trying to figure it out… it’s not something that you ever truly master. You’re always chasing the next challenge, and you’re always trying to find a way to improve on what you’ve learned.

Watch a teaser for Play below.

Play will be released on 8/10 on digital download and streaming platforms, and the instrumental will be available on a limited-edition vinyl that’s out 9/28.