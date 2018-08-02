Max Martin Musical Coming To London’s West End

The ultimate jukebox musical is just a summer away. According to a open casting call posted on Twitter on Tuesday (7/31), producers are casting for a musical in the “final stages of development,” that is being created with legendary songwriter/producer Max Martin. “The musical uses his incredible catalogue of songs as inspiration,” reads the call, citing Martin’s legendary roster of hits written for the likes of Adele, Britney Spears, Katy Perry, The Backstreet Boys, Justin Bieber, Taylor Swift, Justin Timberlake, P!nk, Robyn and The Weeknd.

The notice says that the show is being created by Martin, with orchestration and arrangements by Bill Sherman, who collaborated with Lin-Manuel Miranda on In The Heights, and a story from David West Read (The Performers). A spokesperson for Martin could not be reached for comment at press time.

AUDITIONS – NEW MUSICAL. Love Britney, Adele, Justin, P!nk, Katy, Selina, Taylor, Robyn, Justin? This is for you. Music from the man behind their biggest hits – Max Martin. PLEEZ RETWEET. #OpenCall #OpenAuditions #Musical #MaxMartin pic.twitter.com/n9zhfb0MdV — Stuart Burt CDG ❤️️‍ (@StuartBCasting) July 31, 2018

The call asks for male and female performers in their 20s-30s of all ethnic backgrounds who are “exceptional pop singers who act/dance to a high standard” or “hip-hop/commercial/street dancers, versatile in all styles to an extremely high standard who sing well,” as well as “speciality dance acts (e.g. breakdancers, aerialists etc.) who are able to sing to a good standard.” The musical will reportedly be workshopped in early 2019, with plans to open in July 2019 before hitting the West End.

Among the hit songs that could potentially make the list for the musical are Spears’ “… Baby One More Time” and “Ooops! I Did It Again,” Kelly Clarkson’s “Since U Been Gone” and “My Life Would Suck Without You,” Justin Timberlake’s “Can’t Stop the Feeling,” The Backstreet Boys’ “Everybody (Backstreet’s Back)” and “As Long as You Love Me” and Taylor Swift’s “We Are Never, Ever Getting Back Together” and “Shake It Off.”

