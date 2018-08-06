Snow Roller – “Bus 23″

Portland trio Snow Roller are releasing their third album in as many years, Y2K, next month. A few weeks ago, we shared its first single, “Kings Of Hartford,” and today they’re releasing another song from it, “Bus 23.” It’s a nostalgic whirl about a childhood friend that Colin Kritz lost contact with. The first half of the song is all nervy reminiscing, a rush of embarrassed and half-remembered memories, while the second part is a sweet and slow duet with new band member Sarah Hall. “I wonder if I’ll ever see him/ I wonder if I’ll ever see him again,” they sing together. Listen to it via The Grey Estates below.

Y2K is out 9/28 via Near Mint/Slang Church. Pre-order it here or here.