Lady Gaga Details Las Vegas Residency

Given the flamboyant theatricality inherent to her music, it was inevitable that Lady Gaga would end up doing a residency in Las Vegas someday. As it turns out, that’s happening just a decade after her big splash with “Just Dance.” Gaga announced a 74-date engagement at the Park Theater late last year, and today she’s sharing all the details for the residency’s first 27 shows.

The run begins 12/28, so Gaga stans now know what they’re doing for Christmas vacation. Dates continue throughout 2019, so expect this to continue well into the next decade to complete the full 74-show commitment. She’ll be alternating between two distinct shows. One, called Lady Gaga Enigma, comprises the majority of the gigs; it’s billed as “a brand-new odyssey of her pop hits built as an experience unlike any other.” She’ll also do a handful of Lady Gaga Jazz & Piano shows featuring “stripped-down versions of her hits as well as music from the Great American Songbook.”

Tickets for the first 27 dates go on sale this week. A fan presale for members of the Little Monsters fan club begins Wednesday 8/8 at 10AM PT — go to GagaVegas.com for further details. Citi card members starting Thursday 8/9 at 10AM PT; citiprivatepass.com has further information. Another presale for M life Rewards members as well as Live Nation and Ticketmaster customers begins Saturday 8/11 at 10AM PT; mlife.com is the website for that round of sales. And once all these presales wrap up, general onsale begins Monday, 8/13 at 10AM PT, starting at $77.90 per ticket.

DATES:

LADY GAGA ENIGMA

12/28/18 Las Vegas, NV @ Park Theater

12/30/18 Las Vegas, NV @ Park Theater

12/31/18 Las Vegas, NV @ Park Theater

01/17/19 Las Vegas, NV @ Park Theater

01/19/19 Las Vegas, NV @ Park Theater

01/24/19 Las Vegas, NV @ Park Theater

01/26/19 Las Vegas, NV @ Park Theater

01/31/19 Las Vegas, NV @ Park Theater

02/02/19 Las Vegas, NV @ Park Theater

05/30/19 Las Vegas, NV @ Park Theater

06/01/19 Las Vegas, NV @ Park Theater

06/06/19 Las Vegas, NV @ Park Theater

06/08/19 Las Vegas, NV @ Park Theater

06/12/19 Las Vegas, NV @ Park Theater

06/14/19 Las Vegas, NV @ Park Theater

10/17/19 Las Vegas, NV @ Park Theater

10/19/19 Las Vegas, NV @ Park Theater

10/23/19 Las Vegas, NV @ Park Theater

10/25/19 Las Vegas, NV @ Park Theater

10/31/19 Las Vegas, NV @ Park Theater

11/02/19 Las Vegas, NV @ Park Theater

11/06/19 Las Vegas, NV @ Park Theater

11/08/19 Las Vegas, NV @ Park Theater

LADY GAGA JAZZ & PIANO

01/20/19 Las Vegas, NV @ Park Theater

02/03/19 Las Vegas, NV @ Park Theater

06/02/19 Las Vegas, NV @ Park Theater

06/09/19 Las Vegas, NV @ Park Theater