Morrissey, Cardi B, Kali Uchis Headlining Tropicália Music & Taco Festival 2018

If you’re tired of seeing the same artists on the festival circuit, Tropicália Music & Taco Fest might be for you. This year’s festival will take place at Queen Mary Park in Long Beach, California on 11/3 and 11/4. The headliners include Morrissey, Cardi B, Mac Demarco, Mazzy Star (in their first US performance in 5 years), Kali Uchis, and Chicano Batman. They will be joined by genre and decade-spanning artists like Toro Y Moi, Ronnie Spector And The Ronettes, BADBADNOTGOOD, Baby Bash, Los Ángeles Azules, Albert Hammond Jr., and Kero Kero Bonito. See the rest of the lineup below.

Buy your tickets here.

