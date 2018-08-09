After retiring his Youth Lagoon project back in 2016, Trevor Powers reemerged earlier this year with the new track “Playwright.” Since then, he’s announced Mulberry Violence, his first album under his given name, and started sharing the record in two-song chunks — “Ache” and “Plaster Saint,” “XTQ Idol” and “Dicegame,” “Clad In Skin” and “Squelch.”

Because of that strategy, although Mulberry Violence isn’t officially coming out until next week, we’ve already heard a good portion of it — 7/10ths of it, to be exact. And now, the entire album is streaming early over on NPR, meaning we get to hear the three remaining tracks: “Pretend It’s Confetti,” “Film It All,” and the closer “Common Hoax.”

As all of the early tracks have already shown, Mulberry Violence finds Powers expanding from widescreen indie-pop into sonically adventurous, electronic-based experimental pop that isn’t afraid to head off into darkness and weirdness. The three remaining tracks continue that trend, balancing the melodic soundscapes with harsh beats and textures, and you can listen to the whole thing here.

Mulberry Violence is out 8/17 via Powers’ own Baby Halo imprint.