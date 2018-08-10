The release date for Nicki Minaj’s new album Queen has been a little shaky, but now it looks like things are on course. After pushing back the release date for a second time, Minaj had plans to debut the album tonight as part of her “Queen Radio” show on Apple Music’s Beats 1. Now, she says that the album will drop at 12PM (noon) ET later today. “I was gonna play the album right now but someone fucked up,” she said. “It’s a lot of corporate drama in here.”

Nicki also said in the broadcast that she’d finished the album just three hours before speaking on the radio. Queen looks to include singles “Chun-Li,” “Bed,” and “Rich Sex.”

UPDATE: It’s out now.

#QueenRadio begins tomorrow @applemusic! The new dynasty begins on @beats1official tomorrow at 7pm PT/10pm ET. AND I might have something special for you too! 😘👑🤭. Use the hashtag #QueenRadio between now & then. I’ll be conducting a live Q&A portion of my very first show. pic.twitter.com/iNcfkB2vrR — Chun-Li (@NICKIMINAJ) August 8, 2018

#Queen 9AMPST/12EST A post shared by Barbie® (@nickiminaj) on Aug 9, 2018 at 11:18pm PDT

This article originally appeared on Spin.