Swedish pop singer Lykke Li released her new album So Sad So Sexy back in June. Even more recently, she stopped by Spotify’s studios in Stockholm to record a live version of the LP cut “Sex Money Feelings Die” for the streaming platform’s Spotify Singles series. And the b-side, as usual, is a cover, with Lykke Li offering her own take on 2001 hit “U Got It Bad.” Listen and compare her version to the original below.