Post Malone’s Stoney Tops Michael Jackson’s Thriller For Most Weeks In Top 10 On Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums Chart

Although Post Malone’s Stoney slips 8-9 on Billboard’s Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart (dated 8/11), it logs an unprecedented 77th week in the top 10. The set overtakes the previous champ, Michael Jackson’s Thriller, which recorded 76 weeks in the top 10 in 1983-84, for the longest stay in the top 10 since the chart began in October 1965.

As Stoney tops Thriller, here’s a look at the current leaderboard for the albums with the most weeks in the top 10 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart:

Weeks in Top 10, Title, Artist, Year(s) in Top 10

77, Stoney, Post Malone, 2016-18

76, Thriller, Michael Jackson, 1983-84

64, Whitney Houston, Whitney Houston, 1985-86

63, The E.N.D., The Black Eyed Peas, 2009-10

59, The Heist, Macklemore & Ryan Lewis, 2012-14

58, Recovery, Eminem, 2010-11

58, Can’t Slow Down, Lionel Richie, 1983-84

56, Control, Janet Jackson, 1986-87

55, Rapture, Anita Baker, 1986-87

54, 24K Magic, Bruno Mars, 2016-18

The feat adds to Stoney’s already-proven longevity: In December, Post Malone’s debut LP rewrote the record for the longest wait to reach No. 1 on the chart, needing 51 weeks to enter the penthouse. Pre-Stoney, Guy’s self-titled LP was the record-holder, with a 40-week journey to the summit in 1988-89.

Notably, the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart changed its methodology between Thriller and Stoney’s streaks. Beginning with the list dated 2/11/17 (Stoney’s seventh chart week), the list switched from a strictly sales-based formula to one calculating multi-metric consumption, which includes traditional album sales, track equivalent albums and streaming equivalent albums. As such, listeners’ repeated streams of Stoney songs have contributed to the album’s ranking each week, whereas for Thriller, its pre-streaming era release means that fans likely bought the album only once, and thus helped its ranking for only that single week of purchase.

While Stoney overtakes Thriller for the most weeks in the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart’s top 10, the latter still holds the mark for most weeks at No. 1, with 37. Stoney has spent three weeks atop the tally.

Post Malone followed Stoney with 2018’s beerbongs & bentleys, which debuted at No. 1 in May and led the list its first five weeks, a feat unseen on the chart since 2014. It currently ranks at No. 2 below Drake’s Scorpion, which reigns for a fifth frame.

